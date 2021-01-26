Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jane Lynch Gives Her Dogs Human Names on THE TONIGHT SHOW

She also shares what she loves about her show Weakest Link.

Jan. 26, 2021  

Jane Lynch explains why she gives her dogs human names, talks about how her job on a home shopping show helped her develop improv skills and shares what she loves about her show Weakest Link.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

