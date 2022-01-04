VIDEO: James Corden Pays Tribute to Betty White on THE LATE LATE SHOW

On last night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Corden honored the late, great Betty White after her December 31 death.

James took a moment to recognize the impact she made on everyone through her humor and kindness. And before looking back at some of his favorite moments with Betty, James recalls an incredibly special gift she gave him when they first met.

The episode aired Monday, January 3 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +.

Watch the segment here: