VIDEO: JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS Stars Rachel Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, and Rosario Dawson Reminisce on the Film's 20th Anniversary

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the film Josie & The Pussycats, the original stars reunited for a conversation hosted by Universal!

Rachel Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, and Rosario Dawson took a trip down memory lane, recalling some of their favorite moments from the film and the process of creating it.

Watch the full conversation below!

We got the band back together! ??? In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, the #JosieandthePussycats are back! Watch @RachaelLCook, @rosariodawson, and @TaraReid reunite ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wMpdKrSr11 - Universal is talking about #JosieandthePussycats (@UniversalPics) April 9, 2021

Josie and the Pussycats is a 2001 musical comedy film released by Universal Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Directed and co-written by Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan, the film is loosely based on the Archie Comics series and the Hanna-Barbera cartoon of the same name.

Alongside the three main actresses, the film also starred Alan Cumming, Parker Posey, Gabriel Mann, Paulo Costanzo, and Missi Pyle in supporting roles.