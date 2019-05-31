VIDEO: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Presents 'Mean Tweets - NBA Edition 2019'

May. 31, 2019  

In honor of the NBA FINALS getting underway, Jimmy Kimmel Live! released the latest edition of NBA Mean Tweets featuring Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Ballmer, Joel Embiid, Charles Barkley, Ben Simmons, Jrue Holiday, Paul George, Chris Bosh, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker, Karl Anthony-Towns, Danny Green, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez.

Watch the video below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy-winning "Jimmy Kimmel Live," ABC's late-night talk show.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" is well known for its huge viral video successes with 5.6 billion views on Youtube alone. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include - Mean Tweets, Lie Witness News, Jimmy's Twerk Fail Prank, Unnecessary Censorship, Youtube Challenge, The Baby Bachelor, Movie: The Movie, Handsome Men's Club, Jimmy Kimmel Lie Detective and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum" and a Blurred Lines parody with Robin Thicke, Pharrell, Jimmy and his security guard Guillermo.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



