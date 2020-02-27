VIDEO: Hulu Releases the Season Three Trailer for FUTURE MAN

Hulu Original comedy series Future Man will return for its third and final season on Friday, April 3rd with all eight episodes! In this final season, the motley trio messes with time one last time.

Watch the trailer below!

Convicted of time crimes and sentenced to death by entertainment, Josh, Tiger, and Wolf become fugitives, on the run through time, trying desperately to evade capture while clearing their names and fixing the big mess of history they've made along the way.



Future Man stars Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, and Derek Wilson. The series is created and executive produced by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin executive produce alongside Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Future Man is produced by Sony Pictures Television.





