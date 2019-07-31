VIDEO: Hulu Drops INTO THE DARK: SCHOOL SPIRIT Trailer

A group of social outcasts who are stuck in weekend detention are confronted by the school's legendary hauntings. The next installment of Blumhouse's Into the Dark premieres August 2, only on Hulu.

In partnership with Blumhouse Television, Into The Dark is a horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer, Jason Blum's independent TV studio. The series includes 12 super-sized episodes, with a new installment released each month inspired by a holiday and will feature Blumhouse's signature genre/thriller spin on the story.





