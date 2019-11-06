VIDEO: Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Crash James Corden's Monologue & Play 'Face Your Mother'

During Tuesday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Corden's monologue turned to the news of President Donald Trump using Twitter to petition votes for Sean Spicer on "Dancing With the Stars." A rant about politicians on TV inspires Secretary Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to interrupt James, and crack a few of their own jokes on Trump and Spicer.

Corden then invites his guests Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to play a game of Face Your Mother, in which he asks them personal questions about each other, and the two must try and get matching answers. Hot tip: if you're hanging out at the White House, you can't order pizza.

Watch below!

