VIDEO: Henry Golding Talks About Being a Bad Instagram Husband on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Henry Golding admits a method acting mix-up made him think Matthew McConaughey hated him when they met on The Gentlemen set and shows exactly why his wife considers him a terrible Instagram husband.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





