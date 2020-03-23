VIDEO: Hear Alessia Cara, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte & More in New Trailer for THE WILLOUGHBYS

Netflix has released the trailer for The Willoughbys, their new animated film based on "The Willoughbys" by Lois Lowry.

Convinced they'd be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Watch the trailer below!

The film features a voice cast that includes Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Séan Cullen and Ricky Gervais.

The Willoughbys will be released on April 22, 2020.

