VIDEO: HBO Releases the Trailer for DEADWOOD: THE MOVIE

HBO has released the trailer for the highly-anticipated Deadwood: The Movie. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.

Watch the trailer below!

The movie is a continuation of the HBO series that debuted 15 years ago. Deadwood stars Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, and Molly Parker.

Deadwood: The Movie premieres May 31 on HBO.





