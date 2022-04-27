VIDEO: HBO Max Shares LEGENDARY Season Three Trailer

Season three of the Emmy®-nominated Max Original ballroom competition series LEGENDARY debuts with three episodes Thursday, May 19 on HBO Max.

The ten-episode season continues with three episodes a week until the finale on June 9. Seasons one and two of the series are available to stream on HBO Max.

Multi award-winning actress and singer Keke Palmer joins MC/Host Dashaun Wesley, along with judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, and Law Roach this season to crown another "Legendary" house.

Bringing ballroom's ever-influential culture to a global stage, LEGENDARY follows fabulously talented voguing houses as they ignite the runway at extravagant balls showcasing their skill, style, and stamina for a shot at the $100,000 grand prize.

Guest judges for the new season include Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Leslie Jones, Anitta, Dominique Jackson, Bob The Drag Queen, among others.

LEGENDARY is produced by Scout Productions.

Watch the new trailer here: