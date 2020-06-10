VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Trailer for Kid Competition Series KARMA

HBO Max debuts the trailer for the kid competition series KARMA!

Karma takes sixteen contestants, ranging in age from 12 to 15, completely off the grid, away from parents and the normal comforts of home, to solve puzzles and overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma setting the rules. This adventure competition series, led by Youtube host Michelle Khare, will test the mental and physical stamina of its young contestants as they unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game. Focus, giving, humility, growth, connection, change, and patience are the path to becoming the "Karma Champion." But more importantly, the players learn one of life's most profound lessons: "What you give out, you get back."

Watch the trailer below!

Karma is executive produced by JD Roth, Adam Greener, and Sara Hansemenn for GoodStory Entertainment with Fred Pichel serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The adventure competition series will premiere Thursday, June 18 on HBO Max.

