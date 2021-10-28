VIDEO: HARRY POTTER: HOGWARTS TOURNAMENT Unveils Official Trailer

Gearing up for the greatest fan competition in Wizarding World history, TBS and Cartoon Network released TODAY the official trailer and new details for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. Premiering Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, the four-part special event, hosted by Academy Award®-winning actress Helen Mirren, will feature celebrity fans and Harry Potter film alumni as it showcases Wizarding World fandom on a never-before-seen scale.

Revealed in today's trailer, Harry Potter cast members Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson, Luke Youngblood, and more will make special cameos alongside super fans Pete Davidson, and Jay Leno.

The bracket-style competition will feature fans competing for their Hogwarts house in teams of three. Houses go head to head in four epic battles answering hundreds of Wizarding World trivia questions with help from the live audience to unveil which house knows the intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand. Winning teams of each round will advance to the grand finale to determine who will take home the Tournament of Houses championship trophy.

"Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff" will kick off THE WEEKLY competition series airing on TBS and as part of Cartoon Network's ACME Night, on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the official trailer here: