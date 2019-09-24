VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Talks THE VOICE on THE TONIGHT SHOW!

Gwen Stefani stopped by "The Tonight Show With Jimym Fallon" to talk about the magical vibe of returning to THE VOICE and using her block button against fellow-coach and boyfriend Blake Shelton, and she reveals what happened at home after the country star went to sushi with Jimmy Fallon. Watch the video below!

