VIDEO: Gillian Anderson Reacts to Embarrassing Footage of THE CROWN Cast Dancing to Lizzo

She recently played Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on THE CROWN.

Jan. 26, 2021  

Gillian Anderson talks about playing Margaret Thatcher on The Crown and banning her sons from following her on Instagram.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

