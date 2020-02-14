Advertisement

VIDEO: Gary and Maggie Stuck in an Elevator on A MILLION LITTLE THINGS

As Gary (James Roday) and Maggie (Allison Miller) are leaving their friend's cancer remission party, the elevator grinds to a halt. Gary's usual MO would be to deflect from the awkward moment, but instead, Gary embraces it and tells Maggie what meeting his mother really meant to him -- and what it told him about their relationship.

From 'daisy,' season 2, episode 13 of A Million Little Things.

Watch A MILLION LITTLE THINGS THURSDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

