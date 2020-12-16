VIDEO: Gal Gadot Talks About Fighting Kristen Wiig in WONDER WOMAN 1984 on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
The film will be released on December 25th.
Gal Gadot talks about working with Kristen Wiig and how they felt after filming their fight scenes in "Wonder Woman 1984."
Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
