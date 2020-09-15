VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Has A Powerful Message For Young Girls on STEVE

Watch the clip from "Steve" on Facebook Watch below.

A special new episode of STEVE on Watch featuring actress Gabrielle Union and her "Flawless" business partner Larry Sims is AVAILABLE NOW on Facebook Watch. In the new episode, Gabrielle and Larry surprise young Kaylin - who went viral earlier this Summer for a video that celebrated her natural hair - for an inspiring message about the power of embracing your natural beauty.

Watch the clip below!

Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host STEVE HARVEY offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on "STEVE on Watch." Whether Steve's sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music - you'll see it all on "STEVE on Watch"!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You