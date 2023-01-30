VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Actress Gabrielle Union makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, January 30. The "Truth Be Told" actress hilariously shares how her daughter is obsessed with being married to her best friend, aggressively MAKING IT known on a recent family vacation that included a speech at dinner.

Gabrielle retells how she celebrated her milestone birthday by taking loved ones to Africa and was surprised by '80s singer Lisa Lisa's attendance. Plus, Gabrielle talks about the exclusive Prince parties that were the hottest ticket in town.

The week continues with "Sister, Sister" star Tia Mowry, comedian Drew Carey, actress Storm Reid, multi-hyphenate Heidi Klum and legendary Rita Moreno.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.