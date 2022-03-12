VIDEO: GIRLS5EVA Announces Season 2 Premiere Date and Releases Sneak Peek Clip

The hit Peacock musicla comedy series GIRLS5EVA is set to premiere Season Two on Thursday, May 5th. Three episodes will be premiered on the release date, followed by a new episode every Thursday. This news was announced out of SXSW in Austin, TX where stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps and Showrunner/EP Meredith Scardino participated in a panel discussion hosted by a moderator and GIRLS5EVA Guest Star, Andrew Rannells.

The executive producer Meredith Scardino states, "Season Two of 'Girls5eva' answers the simple question: What would happen if 'Girls5eva' was renewed for a second season? We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer's journey as they enter 'Album Mode' and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms."

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva? Season One of the series reached "Certified Fresh" status on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Top Critic rating remaining at 100%. All eight episodes of season one are streaming now on Peacock.

Check out the clip from the new season below!