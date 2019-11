In a special Thanksgiving edition of "Treehouse of Horror," THE SIMPSONS are forced to face various Thanksgiving nightmares, including the first Thanksgiving, an A.I. mishap and a dangerous space mission complicated by a sentient cranberry sauce in the all-new "Thanksgiving of Horror" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Nov. 24 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Get a first look at the episode below!





