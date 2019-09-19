VIDEO: Find Out What's New and What's Leaving on HBO This October

Looking for what to watch? HBO has new episodes, originals, blockbusters, documentaries and more to stream in October. Check out what's coming to HBO on TV, streaming and On Demand - and what's leaving soon.

Theatrical Premieres

October 1 at 6 am: Kin (2018)

October 5 at 8 pm: Cold Pursuit (2019)

October 8 at 9:15 pm: Upgrade (2018)

October 12 at 8 pm: Happy Death Day 2U (2019)

October 19 at 8 pm: Glass (2019)

October 26 at 8 pm: Greta (2018)

Estrenos

October 11 at 8 pm: El mejor verano de mi vida (2018)

October 18 at 8 pm: El Ombligo de Guie'dani (2019)

October 25 at 8 pm: Yo, Impossible (2018)

Movies Starting October 1

A Handful of Dust (1988)

Black Swan (2010)

Bounce (2000)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

George of the Jungle (1997)

Green Lantern (Extended Version) (2011)

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

Happy Death Day (2017)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001)

I.Q. (1994)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

It's Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Kiss of Death (1995)

Madagascar (2005)

Men of Honor (2000)

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Open Range (2003)

Season of the Witch (2011)

Sky High (2005)

The 33 (2015)

Three Fugitives (1989)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Movies Starting October 21

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Movies Ending October 5:

Justice League (2017)

Movies Ending October 12

Veronica Mars (2014)

Movies Ending October 31:

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Time to Kill (1996)

A Walk in the Clouds (1995)

Bruno (2009)

The Danish Girl (2015)

Dracula (1979)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Ferdinand (2017)

The First Grader (2011)

The First Purge (2018)

Hulk (2003)

I Am Sam (2002)

Jessabelle (2014)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Kingdom of Heaven (Director's Cut) (2005)

Knock Knock (2015)

Lottery Ticket (2010)

The Meg (2018)

My Little Eye (2003)

Predators (2010)

She's Funny That Way (2015)

Skyscraper (2018)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Tupac: Resurrection (2003)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)





