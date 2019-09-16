VIDEO: FX Takes You Inside Season 3 of SNOWFALL

FX has shared an inside look at how the creators and cast of Snowfall navigated Franklin's alternate path in the season finale, which was an opportunity to tell the same story through a different lens.

In Season 3 of Snowfall, crack cocaine is spreading like wildfire through Los Angeles. Local police fight to stem the tide, while Teddy works hard to make sure the flow of cocaine doesn't stop. As the stakes and losses mount, our players begin to understand the destructive force set in motion and are forced to re-examine their own motivations and the cost of continuing forward.





