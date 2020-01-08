VIDEO: Ewan McGregor Talks About Being Mistaken for Jesus on CONAN

After a fan gave his religious mother a picture of Ewan in his Jedi robes, she displayed it in their home thinking it was a picture of Jesus.

Watch the interview on "Conan" below!

"Conan" airs on TBS.

Often hailed as one of the finest actors of his generation, Ewan McGregor consistently captivates audiences with a diverse line-up of roles across a multitude of genres, styles and scope. McGregor was last seen on the London stage in 2008 starring as â€˜Iagoâ€™ opposite Chiwetel Ejioforâ€™s Othello at the Donmar Warehouse, in a role he reprised on BBC Radio 3 in May 2008. Prior to that he starred alongside Jane Krakowski, Douglas Hodge and Jenna Russell in the original Donmar Warehouse production of Guys and Dolls at the Piccadilly Theatre in London. For his performance in the leading role of â€˜Sky Mastersonâ€™, McGregor received the LastMinute.com award for Best Actor and was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Earlier stage work includes a production of David Halliwell's Little Malcolm and His Struggles Against the Eunuchs, which was first staged at the Hampstead Theatre before transferring to the Comedy Theatre in London's West End. On screen, McGregor will next be seen in John Wells' film adaptation of Tracy Letts' Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play August: Osage County opposite Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts. The film premiered at the 2013 Toronto Film Festival and will be released by The Weinstein Company on December 25th, 2013. McGregor recently wrapped production on Gavin O'Connor's Jane Got a Gun, starring as the leader of an outlaw gang opposite Natalie Portman and Joel Edgerton, as well as Julius Avery's Son of a Gun in Australia. He is currently in production on Mortdecai, the film adaptation of Kyril Bonfiglioliâ€™s book The Great Mortdecai Moustache Mystery, starring opposite Johnny Depp and Gwyneth Paltrow. McGregor was most recently seen starring opposite Naomi Watts in The Impossible, a drama based on a true story of one family's terrifying account of the 2004 tsunami and the compelling events as they fought to survive in the face of disaster. Directed by Juan Antonio Bayona, McGregor brought to life the emotional journey of a husband and father vacationing with his family in Thailand when one of the most devastating catastrophes of our time took thousands of lives. Previously, the actor was seen starring in Focus Features' slice-of-life film, Beginners, opposite Christopher Plummer, and based on director Mike Mills' personal story. The film won for Best Ensemble Cast and Best Feature at the 2011 Gotham Film Awards, received the Best Feature nomination at the 2012 Independent Spirit Awards, and attention from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. McGregor also garnered acclaim for his recent performance in Lasse HallstrÃ¶m's moving film Salmon Fishing in the Yemen alongside Emily Blunt and Kristin Scott Thomas. The film premiered at the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival and garnered McGregor a Best Actor Golden Globe nomination. From his breakthrough role as the heroin-addicted Mark Renton in Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting, to the legendary â€œObi-Wan Kenobiâ€ in Star Wars Episode 1, to starring as â€œChristianâ€ opposite Nicole Kidman in the Oscar and BAFTA award-winning musical Moulin Rouge, McGregor's career has been highlighted by a continuous string of bold and daring performances. His diverse film credits include: Steven Soderberghs Haywire; Roman Polanski's The Ghost Writer, opposite Pierce Brosnan; Amelia, starring Hilary Swank and Richard Gere; Jack the Giant Slayer with Stanley Tucci; Ron Howard's Angels and Demons with Tom Hanks; the comedy I Love You Phillip Morris opposite Jim Carrey; Deception, also starring Michelle Williams and Hugh Jackman; the drama romance, Incendiary; Woody Allen's Cassandra's Dream; the biography drama, Miss Potter; Scenes of a Sexual Nature directed by Edward Blum; Marc Forster's supernatural thriller Stay, alongside Naomi Watts and Ryan Gosling; Michael Bay's The Island with Scarlett Johanssen, Djimon Hounsou and Steve Buscemi; Star Wars Episode II Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III; the animated films Robots directed by Chris Wedge, and Valiant directed by Gary Chapman; Tim Burton's Big Fish alongside Albert Finney, Billy Crudup, Alison Lohman, Jessica Lange and Danny DeVito; Young Adam with Peter Mullan and Tilda Swinton, for which he received a London Film Critics Circle Awards nomination; Down With Love opposite Renee Zellweger; Ridley Scott's historical drama Black Hawk Down; Rogue Trader; the Golden Globe-winning film Little Voice, alongside Jane Horrocks and Michael Caine; and the glam rock film Velvet Goldmine. The actor received critical acclaim for his role in Danny Boyle's A Life Less Ordinary, in which he won the Best British Actor Award (for the third time running) at the 1997 Empire Movie Awards. He reprised his first male lead opposite Catherine Zeta Jones in The Pillow Book and for his role in the BAFTA award-winning Shallow Grave, McGregor was honored with the Hitchcock D'Argent Best Actor Award and a nomination for Best Actor at the BAFTA Scotland Awards. On television, McGregor was lauded by critics with an EmmyÂ® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor for his episodic role in the CBS television series â€œERâ€ titled, â€œThe Long Way Round.â€ McGregor is a devoted and influential philanthropist and serves as Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing long-term humanitarian and developmental assistance to children and mothers in developing countries.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You