VIDEO: Emily Osment Is Roxy Doyle on ALMOST FAMILY
Emily Osment introduces viewers to her character Roxy, giving us deeper insight into this ex-Olympian on the new show ALMOST FAMILY.
Executive producer Jason Katims ("Friday NightLights," "Parenthood") and writer Annie Weisman ("About A Boy," "Desperate Housewives") bring you ALMOST FAMILY (wt), the story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds, exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection and what it truly means to be a family.
An only child (Brittany Snow, the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") finds her life turned upside down when her father (Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton, "American Crime," "Ordinary People") reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children, including two new sisters (Megalyn Echikunwoke, "The Following," "90210," and Emily Osment, "The Kominsky Method," "Young & Hungry"). As these three young women slowly embrace their new reality, they will attempt to form an untraditional bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family.
The series also stars Mustafa Elzein ("Sequestered"), Mo McRae ("Big Little Lies," "Pitch") and Victoria Cartagena ("Manifest").