VIDEO: Emily Osment Is Roxy Doyle on ALMOST FAMILY

Sep. 18, 2019  

Emily Osment introduces viewers to her character Roxy, giving us deeper insight into this ex-Olympian on the new show ALMOST FAMILY.

Watch the video below!

Executive producer Jason Katims ("Friday NightLights," "Parenthood") and writer Annie Weisman ("About A Boy," "Desperate Housewives") bring you ALMOST FAMILY (wt), the story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds, exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection and what it truly means to be a family.

An only child (Brittany Snow, the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") finds her life turned upside down when her father (Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton, "American Crime," "Ordinary People") reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children, including two new sisters (Megalyn Echikunwoke, "The Following," "90210," and Emily Osment, "The Kominsky Method," "Young & Hungry"). As these three young women slowly embrace their new reality, they will attempt to form an untraditional bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family.

The series also stars Mustafa Elzein ("Sequestered"), Mo McRae ("Big Little Lies," "Pitch") and Victoria Cartagena ("Manifest").

VIDEO: Emily Osment Is Roxy Doyle on ALMOST FAMILY
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • BWW Exclusive: Watch Jackie Evancho Tackle WICKED in Latest Music Video for 'I'm Not That Girl'
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Sing 'When You Believe'
  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 16 - Hugh Jackman Makes His Broadway Debut In THE BOY FROM OZ
  • VIDEO: The Cast of TUTS' A CHORUS LINE Performs 'One'