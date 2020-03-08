VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren Makes Appearance on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE During Coronavirus Cold Open

Last night's episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE had a very special guest during its cold open, which tackled the coronavirus situation. Elizabeth Warren herself made an appearance in the sketch!

Fox News' Laura Ingraham (Kate McKinnon) speaks with Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong), Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) and Eric Trump (Alex Moffat), Chris Matthews (Darrell Hammond) to discuss the coronavirus panic before interviewing THE ONE and only Elizabeth Warren.

Watch the full sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





