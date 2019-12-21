VIDEO: Eddie Murphy Talks SNL, Johnny Cash, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Eddie Murphy appeared on last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Murphy talked about getting back into stand-up, why he never wrote his early sets down and how his iconic red leather suit from his Delirious special was destroyed after he dared Keenan Ivory Wayans.

Also during his interview, he looks back on returning to SNL after 35 years, reminisces about his audition and reveals THE ONE time he went to a show after-party as a teen because of Johnny Cash.

Watch the clips below!

