VIDEO: Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Basketball Match Against Prince

He also talks about his new film, 'Coming To America.'

Feb. 26, 2021  

Eddie Murphy talks about meeting legends like Richard Pryor throughout his career, getting bad advice from Rodney Dangerfield and being challenged by Prince to a basketball game.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

