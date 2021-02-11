Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Talks YOUNG ROCK on THE TONIGHT SHOW

He also talks about his tequila brand, Teremana.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Dwayne Johnson talks about his tequila Teremana and the origins of Young Rock before performing an impromptu song with his mom on the ukulele.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

