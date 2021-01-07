VIDEO: Don Cheadle Discusses Trump's Voter Fraud Claims on THE TONIGHT SHOW
He also dishes on his show 'Black Monday.'
Don Cheadle shares why he isn't surprised by Trump's baseless voter fraud claims, explains how Biden's leadership and lots of hard work can lead to real progress and dishes on his show Black Monday.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below.
