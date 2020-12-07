VIDEO: Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues December 7
AXIOS on HBO continues with a new episode MONDAY, DECEMBER 7 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT).
AXIOS on HBO continues with a new episode MONDAY, DECEMBER 7 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, Science and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.
Watch a promo below.The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. This week's episode features:
- An interview with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on vaccine distribution and the U.S. response to the record-breaking spikes in coronavirus cases. Axios co-founder Mike Allen speaks with the HHS Secretary about the successes and pitfalls in the department's response to COVID-19 and the transition to a Biden administration.
- A sit down with Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan and former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs to talk about his recent firing, President Trump, his agency's efforts to keep the voting process safe and secure, and the deep divisions and mistrust that has been sown around the election outcome.
- Plus, the results of a year-long Axios national security investigation.
AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Original RENT Cast Members Reunite to Perform 'Seasons of Love' at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY, Featuring MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and More!
- VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For Daveed Diggs' Hanukkah Song, 'Puppy For Hanukkah'
- VIDEO: Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang Perform in a Cabaret at The Duplex on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE