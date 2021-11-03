VIDEO: Disney+ Releases Trailer for CIAO ALBERTO

Disney+ has REVEALED the trailer for a new animated short film, "Ciao Alberto" from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer's animated hit breakout film "Luca".

Watch the trailer below!

The new short film will debut on Disney+ Day, next Friday, November 12. Disney+ Day is a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company. Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service's iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what's to come. Additionally, the service will continue to engage new audiences around the world, as Disney+ expands into new Asia-Pacific markets on November 12.

In honor of the second anniversary of Disney+, subscribers will have access to promotions and experiences across the Company. Disney Parks and Resorts around the world and Disney Cruise Line will roll out the blue carpet for Disney+ fans with some surprise and delight moments including photo opportunities, character moments and more; shopDisney.com will have special offers; popular network shows and syndicated series will join in the celebration along with talent and series across ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN and ESPN+, Freeform, FX, Hulu, National Geographic in the U.S., and on owned channels abroad.

"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

Watch the new trailer here: