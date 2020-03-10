VIDEO: Disney Releases New Trailer for JUNGLE CRUISE Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Disney debuted a fun-filled new trailer for their upcoming film JUNGLE CRUISE!

Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's "Jungle Cruise," a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the SECRETS OF THE LOST tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance.

Watch the trailer below!

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by Glenn Ficarra & John Requa and Michael Green, and the screenplay is by Glenn Ficarra & John Requa.

Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE releases in U.S. theaters on July 24, 2020.





