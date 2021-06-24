Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Disney Plus Debuts New LOKI Featurette

'Meet Sylvie' in the new clip from Disney Plus' Marvel series.

Jun. 24, 2021  

Today, Disney+ debuted "Meet Sylvie," a new featurette for Marvel Studios' "Loki" featuring Sylvie, the extremely capable and dangerous variant who just happens to be another version of Loki. Watch the new "Loki" featurette to find out more about her and Sophia Di Martino, the talented actress who brings her to life.

"Loki," Marvel Studios' newest original series, launched on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday through July 14.

Marvel Studios' "Loki" features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame."

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs "Loki," and Michael Waldron is head writer.

