VIDEO: Disney+ Drops THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL Trailer
The special will premiere on November 25, exclusively on Disney+.
Disney+ shared the trailer for the new Marvel Studios' Special Presentation, "The GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Holiday Special," and announced that the special will premiere on November 25, exclusively on Disney+.
In the "The GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Holiday Special," the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth IN SEARCH OF the perfect present.
The Marvel Studios' Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97's with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.
James Gunn wrote and directed "The GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Holiday Special." The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Gunn, Sara Smith and Simon Hatt, with David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther serving as co-producers.
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment.
The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.
Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region.
Watch the new trailer here:
From This Author - Michael Major
October 25, 2022
Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer brings the laughs on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” 'The Neighborhood” star talks about working alongside the legendary Patti LaBelle on his sitcom. He also shares why it’s hard to go on vacation with Steve Harvey and how the “Family Feud” host helped him get his start in stand-up comedy. Watch videos now!
Cody Cozz to Release 'Right On Time' on Friday
October 25, 2022
The track was produced by Craig Campbell and Bart Busch, and it was written by Jackie Lee and Justin Wilson. Cody Cozz released his debut single “On My Way” on Craig Campbell’s Grindstone Records in June. He has been teasing the song on his TikTok and has garnered thousands of responses in the last few days.
Saweetie Announces 'The Single Life' Project With New Partnership with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
October 25, 2022
Guests were invited to an invite-only private event in Hollywood with a speakeasy theme. The event featured music played by DJ Miss Milan, light bites, and branded photo moments throughout the venue. The Grammy-nominated artist showcased five signature Jack Honey cocktails including Saweet & Sour, Big Mouf Blogs, and more.
Photos: Crunchyroll & Lady Gaga Team Up For Another Chromatica Streetwear Collab
October 25, 2022
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Check out photos of the new streetwear collaboration now!
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Is the Only Syndicated Talk Show To Grow Over the Prior Week in Households
October 25, 2022
During the week of Oct. 10, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) and by 3% in Total Viewers (2.268 million vs. 2.211 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). “Live” stood as the only syndicated talk show to deliver weekly growth in Households (+7%).