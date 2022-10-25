VIDEO: Disney+ Drops THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL Trailer

Disney+ shared the trailer for the new Marvel Studios' Special Presentation, "The GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Holiday Special," and announced that the special will premiere on November 25, exclusively on Disney+.

In the "The GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Holiday Special," the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth IN SEARCH OF the perfect present.

The Marvel Studios' Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97's with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.

James Gunn wrote and directed "The GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Holiday Special." The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Gunn, Sara Smith and Simon Hatt, with David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther serving as co-producers.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment.

The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region.

Watch the new trailer here: