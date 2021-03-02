Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Daisy Ridley Loses Her Mind Meeting MATILDA Actress Mara Wilson

Daisy Ridley talks starring alongside Tom Holland in 'Chaos Walking.'

Mar. 2, 2021  

Daisy Ridley talks starring alongside Tom Holland in "Chaos Walking," attempts to read some of her past co-star's minds and reads imaginary "Star Wars" lines as Rey.

Plus, Josh surprises Daisy with the lead actress from her favorite movie of all time: Mara Wilson from "Matilda."

Watch the video from "Stir Crazy With Josh Horowitz" below!

Comedy Central's digital series "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" features Josh Horowitz as he taps into his A-List celebrity connections for a gamified interview over FaceTime. Like your favorite gameshow, BUT BETTER!

