VIDEO: Craig Robinson Talks About THE OFFICE Leaving Netflix on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
THE OFFICE will officially be moving to Peacock.
Craig Robinson shows off his vintage Seth Meyers posters, talks about the secrecy behind THE MASKED SINGER and responds to people asking him to prevent The Office from leaving Netflix.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
