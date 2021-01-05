VIDEO: Craig Robinson & Kelly Clarkson Break Into Song Mid-Interview
He shares how much he loves hosting 'The Masked Dancer.'
Born and raised Chicagoan Craig Robinson pulls up to his DRIVE-INterview in a vintage pink convertible. He and Kelly talk about his past job as a teacher and how much he loves hosting "The Masked Dancer." Then, he pulls out his keyboard makes an impromptu drive-in song with Kelly.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
