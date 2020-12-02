VIDEO: Congresswoman Cori Bush Talks About Her Message on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush wore a Breonna Taylor mask at her congressional freshmen orientation and was devastated when fellow House members came up to her thinking her name was Breonna Taylor. She was driven to run for Congress to make sure America understands what Black people in the community are going through everyday.

