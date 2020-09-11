Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Conan Asks The Property Brothers To Renovate Jordan Schlansky's Office

Article Pixel

Watch the hilarious clip below!

Sep. 11, 2020  

Just prior to quarantine, Conan called on Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott to help renovate Jordan Schlansky's infamously filthy office.

Watch the clip from "Conan" below!

Team Coco is the official Youtube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com.

VIDEO: Conan Asks The Property Brothers To Renovate Jordan Schlansky's Office
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You