VIDEO: Conan Asks The Property Brothers To Renovate Jordan Schlansky's Office
Watch the hilarious clip below!
Just prior to quarantine, Conan called on Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott to help renovate Jordan Schlansky's infamously filthy office.
Watch the clip from "Conan" below!
Team Coco is the official Youtube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com.
