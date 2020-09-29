VIDEO: Colin Quinn Talks About the Bill of Rights on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Colin Quinn shares his lack of optimism toward the state of the nation.

Colin Quinn shares his lack of optimism toward the state of the nation in his book Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the 50 States, which he dedicated to himself, and talks about the issues he has with the Bill of Rights.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You