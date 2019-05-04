VIDEO: Colbert Takes on CBS For Letting Oprah Go

On last night's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert tore apart CBS for letting Oprah Winfrey go.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Oprah would be leaving 60 MINUTES after receiving nitpicky notes on her performance.

"What have you idiots done?" Colbert said. "We had Oprah! You let her slip through our fingers! You madmen! You maniacs! This is mass madness! Don't you realize you can't let Oprah go."

Watch the full video below!

