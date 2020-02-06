VIDEO: Claire Danes Talks About Filming Her Final HOMELAND Scenes on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 6, 2020  

Claire Danes chats about how Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers lifted her spirits after filming final scenes for Homeland's last season and that time she embarrassed herself in front of Beyoncé.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Claire Danes Talks About Filming Her Final HOMELAND Scenes on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Khamary Rose Perform 'I Am The One' in Kennedy Center's NEXT TO NORMAL
  • VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Channels RISKY BUSINESS in New Domino's Commercial
  • VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'All I Want' From HSMTMTS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: First Look at Footage From UNMASKED at Paper Mill, Starring Mamie Parris, Alex Finke and More!
  • VIDEO: Watch the Original Voice of Jafar, Jonathan Freeman, Receive a Surprise Serenade From ALADDIN Cast Members
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Delivers the LGBTQ State of the Union