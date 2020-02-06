VIDEO: Claire Danes Talks About Filming Her Final HOMELAND Scenes on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Claire Danes chats about how Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers lifted her spirits after filming final scenes for Homeland's last season and that time she embarrassed herself in front of Beyoncé.

