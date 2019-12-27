VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Talks Touring With Her Kids on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Christina Aguilera talks about her favorite cities to perform in, and what it's like bringing her kids along on tour.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

‪Christina Aguilera‪ is a six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and iconic songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of THE 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC's Emmy Award nominated show The Voice.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.





