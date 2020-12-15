VIDEO: Christian Serratos Talks WALKING DEAD, SELENA on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
She stars in the titular role on Netflix's SELENA: THE SERIES.
Christian talks about learning to do a Rubik's cube in quarantine, her name, working on "The Walking Dead," people reacting to the scary makeup she would still be in from the show, and her new Netflix show "Selena: The Series."
Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!
