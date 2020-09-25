VIDEO: Chris Rock Says He Tried to Get Cardi B into Comedy on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Chris Rock explains why the pandemic has been for him what an off-season is for athletes.

Chris Rock explains why the pandemic has been for him what an off-season is for athletes, explains how he ends up hanging out with random celebrities like Bill Murray and David Dobrik and talks about the time he tried to get Cardi B into comedy.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You