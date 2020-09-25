Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Chris Rock Says He Tried to Get Cardi B into Comedy on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Chris Rock explains why the pandemic has been for him what an off-season is for athletes.

Sep. 25, 2020  

Chris Rock explains why the pandemic has been for him what an off-season is for athletes, explains how he ends up hanging out with random celebrities like Bill Murray and David Dobrik and talks about the time he tried to get Cardi B into comedy.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

