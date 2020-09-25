VIDEO: Chris Rock Says He Tried to Get Cardi B into Comedy on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Chris Rock explains why the pandemic has been for him what an off-season is for athletes.
Chris Rock explains why the pandemic has been for him what an off-season is for athletes, explains how he ends up hanging out with random celebrities like Bill Murray and David Dobrik and talks about the time he tried to get Cardi B into comedy.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch an ASL Rendition of 'Show Yourself' From FROZEN 2
- VIDEO: Watch the New Official Trailer for DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA on HBO
- VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Talks About Playing James Comey on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 22- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Opens On Broadway