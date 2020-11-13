Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Chris Paul Addresses Rumors He's Leaving Oklahoma City Thunder on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Chris Paul talks about his role in devising the NBA bubble.

Nov. 13, 2020  

Chris Paul talks about his role in devising the NBA bubble, challenging President Obama for a game of basketball and creating The Social Change Fund with Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade. Paul is also the executive producer of an upcoming HBO documentary called The Day Sports Stood Still.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show" below!

