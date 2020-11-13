VIDEO: Chris Paul Addresses Rumors He's Leaving Oklahoma City Thunder on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Chris Paul talks about his role in devising the NBA bubble.

Chris Paul talks about his role in devising the NBA bubble, challenging President Obama for a game of basketball and creating The Social Change Fund with Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade. Paul is also the executive producer of an upcoming HBO documentary called The Day Sports Stood Still.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

