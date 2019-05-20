VIDEO: Check Out The Opening Number For Tonight's THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2019

CBS shares an early release of the opening musical number from THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2019 which airs TONIGHT at 10/9c.

James Corden is celebrating a huge year of The Late Late Show with an hour in primetime. He kicks off the show with this song and dance inspired by Lizzo's hit "Juice." Watch tonight at 10/9c to relive some of the show's biggest moments, and catch a brand new Carpool Karaoke with Celine Dion

CBS presents a new THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2019, featuring an all-new "Carpool Karaoke" with Celine Dion, TONIGHT, May 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The special will also feature James Corden's favorite moments from this past year on THE LATE LATE SHOW.





