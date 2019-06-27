VIDEO: Check Out The Official Trailer For Hulu's INTO THE DARK

Told in Spanish and English, this thriller follows a young Mexican woman in pursuit of the American Dream, who crosses illegally into the United States, only to find herself in an American nightmare. The next installment of Blumhouse's Into the Dark premieres July 4, only on Hulu.

In partnership with Blumhouse Television, Into The Dark is a horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer, Jason Blum's independent TV studio. The series includes 12 super-sized episodes, with a new installment released each month inspired by a holiday and will feature Blumhouse's signature genre/thriller spin on the story.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You