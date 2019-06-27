VIDEO: Check Out The Official Trailer For Hulu's INTO THE DARK

Jun. 27, 2019  

Told in Spanish and English, this thriller follows a young Mexican woman in pursuit of the American Dream, who crosses illegally into the United States, only to find herself in an American nightmare. The next installment of Blumhouse's Into the Dark premieres July 4, only on Hulu.

In partnership with Blumhouse Television, Into The Dark is a horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer, Jason Blum's independent TV studio. The series includes 12 super-sized episodes, with a new installment released each month inspired by a holiday and will feature Blumhouse's signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

VIDEO: Check Out The Official Trailer For Hulu's INTO THE DARK
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: 2019 Jimmy Awards Nominees Perform DEAR EVAN HANSEN Anthem
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lippa, Marissa Rosen, and More Strip Down at the Skivvies Tony Awards Viewing Party
  • VIDEO: Hong Kong Protesters Sing 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES; Lyricist Herbert Kretzmer Comments
  • VIDEO: Watch the All New Teaser Trailer For MOULIN ROUGE!, 'Freedom'
  • BWW Exclusive: A History of Provincetown, Massachusetts- The Birthplace of American Theater
  • VIDEO: Join Hannah Corneau in the Next of Her FLYING LESSONS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup