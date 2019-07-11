VIDEO: Check Out The Chapter Ninety-Seven Promo For JANE THE VIRGIN

Jul. 11, 2019  

Jane The Virgin is new Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Jane Villanueva has always lived by the rules. She is studying to become a teacher, working her way through school by waitressing at a hot Miami hotel, and she has never forgotten the lesson her grandmother Alba taught her long ago about the importance of saving herself for marriage. But when Jane was accidentally artificially inseminated (!) her life became as dramatic and outrageous as the telenovelas she grew up watching.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

Click Here to Watch the Video!



